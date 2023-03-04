No. 9 Texas 75, No. 3 Kansas 59

Adams 4-7 1-1 9, Wilson 7-18 6-6 23, Dick 2-5 0-0 6, Harris 2-12 0-2 5, McCullar 3-8 2-4 8, Yesufu 2-6 0-0 5, Pettiford 0-0 0-0 0, Clemence 1-2 0-0 2, M.Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Udeh 0-0 0-0 0, Ejiofor 0-0 1-2 1, Jankovich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 10-15 59.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling