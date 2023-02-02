No. 9 UCLA 70, Washington 61

Brooks 9-17 3-6 23, Meah 4-4 2-3 10, Bajema 4-7 0-0 11, Fuller 3-10 2-2 11, Menifield 0-2 0-0 0, Bey 2-9 2-2 6, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 9-13 61.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling