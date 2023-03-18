North Carolina 61, St. John's 59

Archer 1-3 4-6 6, Peeples 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 3-13 3-3 9, Everett 4-11 6-6 17, Reid 3-4 3-4 10, Cosgrove 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 5-10 1-3 13, Drake 2-5 0-0 4, Gines 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-48 17-22 59
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling