North Carolina 72, Syracuse 68

Black 2-7 0-0 4, Nance 6-17 8-10 21, Bacot 8-15 2-3 18, Davis 4-9 0-2 9, Love 4-7 4-6 15, Nickel 1-2 0-0 3, Washington 1-1 0-0 2, Dunn 0-0 0-0 0, Trimble 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-58 14-23 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling