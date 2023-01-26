North Texas 63, UTSA 59

Diouf 0-1 0-0 0, Buggs 4-7 1-2 13, Richards 5-11 0-0 12, Tucker 3-6 2-3 8, Aleu 0-1 1-2 1, Germany 5-11 5-6 15, Farmer 3-4 0-0 6, Czumbel 0-3 2-2 2, Addo-Ankrah 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 20-45 13-17 59.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling