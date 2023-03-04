North Texas 67, W. Kentucky 33

Hamilton 0-5 3-4 3, Sharp 4-7 0-3 8, Akot 1-3 0-0 2, McKnight 2-10 0-0 4, Allen 0-5 1-2 1, Rawls 3-11 0-0 7, Lander 1-2 1-5 4, Marshall 1-2 0-0 2, Miles 1-2 0-0 2, Stansbury 0-0 0-0 0, Hughey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-47 5-14 33.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling