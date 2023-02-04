North Texas 74, Rice 64

Ousmane 7-13 3-4 17, Eady 0-2 0-0 0, Huntsberry 6-13 7-9 21, Perry 3-7 3-4 9, Scott 4-4 2-5 12, R.Jones 4-7 3-4 13, Stone 1-2 0-0 2, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 18-26 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling