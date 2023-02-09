North Texas 82, UAB 79, 2OT

Buffen 3-5 0-1 7, Jemison 4-10 2-2 10, Gaines 5-8 0-0 12, Lovan 2-4 0-0 4, Walker 8-20 0-1 20, L.Brewer 3-7 2-2 10, Toney 2-5 0-0 5, T.Brewer 4-6 1-2 11, Davis 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 31-67 5-10 79.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling