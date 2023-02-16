Northeastern 77, Monmouth (NJ) 62

Foster 0-9 5-9 5, Vuga 9-17 4-5 23, Allen 3-6 0-0 6, Collins 4-10 2-4 11, Spence 1-2 3-4 5, Vaughan 3-8 0-0 6, Holmstrom 0-0 1-2 1, Ruth 0-1 1-2 1, Sandhu 1-2 2-2 4, Ball 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 18-28 62.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling