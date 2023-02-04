Northwestern St. 72, Lamar 68

J.Black 3-10 4-4 13, Hampton 3-4 2-2 8, Haney 4-11 0-2 12, Sharp 8-11 3-4 23, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Prim 4-7 1-1 9, McDonald 1-4 2-2 5, Enmanuel 0-0 0-0 0, Wilmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 12-15 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling