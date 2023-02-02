Northwestern St. 94, Houston Christian 76

J.Black 5-13 4-5 19, Hampton 5-6 0-0 10, Haney 4-8 2-3 12, Sharp 11-18 5-6 29, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, McDonald 6-9 4-4 18, Enmanuel 0-1 2-2 2, Wilmore 0-1 0-0 0, Prim 1-2 0-0 2, Kuath 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-60 17-20 94.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling