Oklahoma City 102, San Antonio 90

Dort 3-10 5-5 12, Jal.Williams 7-18 6-7 21, Jay.Williams 3-6 2-2 9, Giddey 6-16 2-2 15, Joe 2-8 0-0 5, O.Dieng 7-15 1-2 17, Waters III 2-7 3-3 8, Saric 4-9 1-2 10, Wiggins 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 36-95 20-23 102.

SAN ANTONIO (90)

Bates-Diop 5-7 1-2 12, Vassell 2-10 2-2 6, Collins 7-14 5-5 23, Branham 0-3 0-0 0, Graham 8-16 0-0 20, McDermott 5-13 0-0 11, Bassey 3-5 2-4 8, Mamukelashvili 1-6 4-6 6, Langford 1-2 0-0 2, Wesley 1-12 0-0 2. Totals 33-88 14-19 90.

Oklahoma City 29 23 26 24 102
San Antonio 19 28 24 19 90

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 10-39 (O.Dieng 2-6, Giddey 1-2, Jay.Williams 1-2, Wiggins 1-3, Jal.Williams 1-4, Dort 1-5, Saric 1-5, Joe 1-6, Waters III 1-6), San Antonio 10-36 (Collins 4-5, Graham 4-11, Bates-Diop 1-3, McDermott 1-4, Langford 0-1, Vassell 0-2, Branham 0-3, Mamukelashvili 0-3, Wesley 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 55 (Giddey 11), San Antonio 50 (Collins 11). Assists_Oklahoma City 26 (Jal.Williams 10), San Antonio 24 (Wesley 6). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 19, San Antonio 18. A_17,314 (18,581)

