Oklahoma City 133, L.A. Lakers 130

Jal.Williams 10-19 2-2 25, K.Williams 3-6 1-2 8, Jay.Williams 4-6 4-4 14, Giddey 10-19 0-0 20, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-17 11-12 30, Muscala 6-10 0-0 16, Joe 5-11 0-0 15, Mann 0-1 0-0 0, Wiggins 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 49-94 18-20 133.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling