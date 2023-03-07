Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Oklahoma City 137, Golden State 128

DiVincenzo 2-8 2-2 7, Kuminga 8-11 4-4 21, D.Green 5-7 0-0 11, Curry 14-23 2-2 40, Thompson 9-17 0-0 23, Baldwin Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Looney 2-4 0-2 4, J.Green 2-3 4-4 9, Iguodala 1-1 0-0 2, Poole 4-12 2-2 11. Totals 47-89 14-16 128.

OKLAHOMA CITY (137)

Aa.Wiggins 5-12 2-2 13, Dort 4-11 8-8 18, Jay.Williams 6-10 0-0 15, Giddey 6-11 4-4 17, Gilgeous-Alexander 14-24 3-4 33, Dieng 4-7 1-2 11, Waters III 2-4 1-2 7, Saric 6-8 1-1 14, Joe 3-7 0-1 9. Totals 50-94 20-24 137.

Golden State 30 34 35 29 128
Oklahoma City 40 28 37 32 137

3-Point Goals_Golden State 20-51 (Curry 10-16, Thompson 5-13, D.Green 1-1, J.Green 1-2, Kuminga 1-3, DiVincenzo 1-6, Poole 1-7, Baldwin Jr. 0-3), Oklahoma City 17-37 (Jay.Williams 3-5, Joe 3-6, Dieng 2-4, Waters III 2-4, Dort 2-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-5, Saric 1-1, Aa.Wiggins 1-3, Giddey 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 33 (Curry, DiVincenzo 6), Oklahoma City 44 (Giddey 11). Assists_Golden State 36 (D.Green 11), Oklahoma City 28 (Giddey 17). Total Fouls_Golden State 21, Oklahoma City 17. A_16,142 (18,203)

More for you
Written By