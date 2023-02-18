Oklahoma St. 92, Texas Tech 80, 3OT

Collins 4-8 2-4 10, Alnatas 12-24 2-2 28, Chastain 7-13 2-3 17, Keys 5-10 3-3 16, Milton 2-6 1-5 5, Garzon 2-7 4-6 9, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, De Lapp 0-0 0-0 0, Asi 2-4 2-2 7, Totals 34-72 16-25 92
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling