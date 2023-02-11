Old Dominion 70, Texas St. 68

Stanley 5-9 2-2 12, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Baker 1-2 0-0 2, Jenkins 7-14 4-5 19, Scott-Grayson 6-13 4-5 18, Essien 3-7 0-0 6, Wade 1-4 0-0 2, Fields 1-1 2-2 4, Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Stines 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 12-14 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling