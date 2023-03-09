Oregon 75, Washington St. 70

Gueye 6-11 1-2 14, Jakimovski 3-10 2-2 10, Rodman 3-6 2-2 9, Bamba 6-13 4-4 19, Powell 4-9 4-4 15, Rosario 1-1 0-0 3, Mullins 0-1 0-0 0, Diongue 0-0 0-1 0, Houinsou 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Darling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 13-15 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling