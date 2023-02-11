Oregon St. 61, Southern Cal 58

Iwuchukwu 5-10 9-9 19, Ellis 2-9 4-5 9, Johnson 4-11 1-2 9, Peterson 5-12 1-1 11, White 1-8 5-8 7, K.Wright 1-2 1-1 3, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Sellers 0-1 0-0 0, Niagu 0-0 0-0 0, Hornery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 21-26 58.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling