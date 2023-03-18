Orlando 113, L.A. Clippers 108

Banchero 4-11 4-9 12, F.Wagner 7-13 4-4 20, Carter Jr. 11-19 1-1 27, Fultz 10-17 7-8 28, G.Harris 2-5 0-0 6, Bitadze 0-2 0-0 0, Bol 0-1 0-0 0, Anthony 7-14 3-3 18, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, K.Harris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 42-84 19-25 113.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling