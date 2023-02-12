Pacific 99, San Diego 94

Jamerson 0-1 0-0 0, Dahlke 1-3 0-0 3, Earlington 7-18 0-0 15, McKinney 5-10 4-4 14, Turner 6-10 3-4 16, Townsend 12-19 3-3 34, Lynch 4-6 2-3 12, Beniwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-67 12-14 94.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling