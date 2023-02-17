Penn 66, Yale 64

Jarvis 5-11 3-5 13, Knowling 3-4 0-1 6, Mahoney 3-7 3-4 10, Mbeng 5-12 2-3 13, Poulakidas 6-13 1-1 17, Kelly 1-3 0-0 2, Gharram 0-1 0-0 0, Wolf 1-1 0-0 3, Molloy 0-2 0-0 0, Feinberg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 9-14 64.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling