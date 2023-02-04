Pepperdine 94, Portland 93, 2OT

Nduka 1-2 0-0 2, Sjolund 6-13 3-3 16, Wood 1-6 6-8 9, Gorosito 1-3 0-0 3, Robertson 10-24 14-18 35, Meadows 6-12 6-7 19, Applewhite 2-3 0-1 5, Perry 0-2 1-2 1, Vucinic 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 28-66 31-40 93.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling