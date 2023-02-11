Philadelphia 101, Brooklyn 98

T.Harris 1-9 0-0 3, Tucker 1-2 0-0 2, Embiid 12-18 12-13 37, Harden 9-20 9-9 29, Melton 0-3 0-0 0, Niang 2-5 0-0 5, Reed 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniels 2-4 0-0 5, Milton 1-2 4-4 6, Maxey 4-11 4-4 12. Totals 33-75 29-30 101.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling