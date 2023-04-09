Philadelphia 134, Brooklyn 105

House Jr. 3-11 3-3 9, McDaniels 4-7 0-0 8, Reed 8-15 0-0 17, Milton 8-13 2-2 20, Springer 0-0 0-0 0, King 8-13 0-1 20, Harrell 5-10 5-7 15, Korkmaz 3-7 2-2 11, Dedmon 6-8 1-1 14, McClung 8-17 1-3 20. Totals 53-101 14-19 134.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling