Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 88

T.Harris 11-19 1-1 25, Tucker 1-6 0-0 3, Reed 5-10 0-0 10, Harden 4-18 7-8 17, Maxey 6-20 3-3 16, Niang 2-2 0-0 4, Harrell 0-2 0-0 0, McDaniels 2-2 0-0 4, Milton 0-1 2-2 2, Melton 5-11 2-2 15. Totals 36-91 15-16 96.

BROOKLYN (88)

Finney-Smith 3-7 0-0 8, Johnson 4-13 2-2 11, Claxton 8-10 3-5 19, Bridges 6-18 3-6 17, Dinwiddie 7-13 3-4 20, O'Neale 1-6 0-0 3, J.Harris 1-5 2-2 4, Curry 3-6 0-0 6, Mills 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-80 13-19 88.

Philadelphia 22 18 26 30 96
Brooklyn 29 19 15 25 88

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 9-24 (Melton 3-7, T.Harris 2-4, Harden 2-5, Maxey 1-4, Tucker 1-4), Brooklyn 9-37 (Dinwiddie 3-6, Finney-Smith 2-5, Bridges 2-6, O'Neale 1-5, Johnson 1-6, Mills 0-2, Curry 0-3, J.Harris 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 54 (Reed 15), Brooklyn 38 (Claxton 12). Assists_Philadelphia 19 (Harden 11), Brooklyn 20 (Dinwiddie 6). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 19, Brooklyn 14. A_18,037 (17,732)

