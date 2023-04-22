Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 88

T.Harris 11-19 1-1 25, Tucker 1-6 0-0 3, Reed 5-10 0-0 10, Harden 4-18 7-8 17, Maxey 6-20 3-3 16, Niang 2-2 0-0 4, Harrell 0-2 0-0 0, McDaniels 2-2 0-0 4, Milton 0-1 2-2 2, Melton 5-11 2-2 15. Totals 36-91 15-16 96.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling