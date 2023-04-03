Philadelphia-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu triples to center field. Aaron Judge walks. Anthony Rizzo walks. Aaron Judge to second. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shallow infield, Trea Turner to Darick Hall. Anthony Rizzo to second. Aaron Judge to third. DJ LeMahieu scores. Gleyber Torres singles to shallow infield. Anthony Rizzo to third. Aaron Judge scores. Franchy Cordero flies out to shallow left field to Kyle Schwarber. Aaron Hicks walks. Jose Trevino grounds out to shallow infield, Trea Turner to Darick Hall.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Yankees 2, Phillies 0.