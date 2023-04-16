Phillies score 9 in first on way to 14-3 drubbing of Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies bounced back from one of their worst losses of the season to quickly take control on the way to a 14-3 drubbing of the Cincinnati Reds and earn a split of their four-game series on Sunday.
Bryson Stott hit a lead-off home run, Brandon Marsh had four hits, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm each had three hits for the Phillies. Jake Cave tied his career high with four runs batted in as the hot-and-cold Phillies reached double figures in runs for the second time in less than a week. They beat Miami 15-3 on Monday.