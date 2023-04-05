Phoenix 115, San Antonio 94

Bates-Diop 5-13 0-0 13, Branham 8-17 2-2 21, Mamukelashvili 4-6 4-6 13, Graham 3-8 1-2 9, Jones 7-12 4-4 20, Barlow 1-2 0-0 2, Champagnie 4-11 0-0 10, McDermott 1-7 0-0 2, Dieng 2-6 0-0 4, Wesley 0-8 0-0 0. Totals 35-90 11-14 94.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling