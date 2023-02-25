Pittsburgh 99, Syracuse 82

Williams 8-15 3-6 24, Edwards 5-11 7-8 17, Girard 6-12 4-5 19, Mintz 6-9 3-5 16, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Copeland 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Hima 0-1 0-0 0, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 17-24 82.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling