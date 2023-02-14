Portland 127, L.A. Lakers 115

Brown Jr. 5-9 2-2 13, Hachimura 3-8 2-2 8, Davis 8-18 3-3 19, Russell 7-16 0-0 16, Schroder 1-7 0-0 2, Gabriel 2-4 3-4 7, Vanderbilt 2-4 2-2 6, Walker IV 2-6 2-2 8, Beasley 8-16 0-0 22, Christie 0-1 2-2 2, Reaves 3-5 3-4 10, Reed 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 42-95 19-21 115.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling