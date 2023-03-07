Portland 64, No. 16 Gonzaga 60

Cochrane 2-7 0-0 4, Fowler 7-14 1-2 15, Burnham 6-13 4-6 19, Meek 4-5 2-2 12, Shearer 3-13 2-4 9, Frawley 1-3 2-2 5, Kaitu'u 0-2 0-0 0, Lenzie 0-3 0-0 0, Bruno 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 11-16 64
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling