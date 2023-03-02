Portland 92, San Diego 74

Lynch 1-4 2-2 4, Earlington 5-11 2-6 15, McKinney 0-0 1-2 1, Sisoho Jawara 3-7 0-0 8, Townsend 5-11 0-0 10, Dahlke 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 4-10 3-3 12, Williams 5-9 5-8 15, Jamerson 1-1 0-1 2, Beniwal 3-4 0-0 7, Muncey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 13-22 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling