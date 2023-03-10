Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Portland Trail Blazers Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Lillard 53 36.2 515-1102 .467 225-600 459-500 .918 1714 32.3
Simons 57 35.3 429-958 .448 196-518 146-160 .913 1200 21.1
Grant 61 35.8 424-893 .475 141-350 270-330 .818 1259 20.6
Reddish 11 30.3 52-114 .456 25-64 23-26 .885 152 13.8
Nurkic 46 27.0 234-449 .521 39-103 117-173 .676 624 13.6
Hart 51 33.4 183-363 .504 34-112 87-119 .731 487 9.5
Sharpe 65 20.5 206-438 .470 65-189 37-55 .673 514 7.9
Thybulle 10 30.4 28-64 .438 18-44 1-2 .500 75 7.5
Winslow 29 26.8 81-198 .409 14-45 20-28 .714 196 6.8
Little 45 17.5 107-227 .471 52-127 23-35 .657 289 6.4
Eubanks 64 19.8 161-234 .688 3-7 64-98 .653 389 6.1
Watford 50 17.5 116-205 .566 17-44 52-72 .722 301 6.0
Johnson 34 9.5 51-138 .370 22-62 16-26 .615 140 4.1
Payton 15 17.0 24-41 .585 9-17 4-4 1.000 61 4.1
Arcidiacono 3 14.3 3-9 .333 3-6 0-0 .000 9 3.0
Walker 43 8.8 44-100 .440 6-28 21-29 .724 115 2.7
Brown 16 5.8 11-28 .393 1-7 5-12 .417 28 1.8
Knox 7 4.6 2-8 .250 0-4 2-2 1.000 6 0.9
Butler 9 3.3 1-5 .200 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.2
TEAM 66 240.8 2672-5574 .479 870-2331 1347-1671 .806 7561 114.6
OPPONENTS 66 240.8 2803-5758 .487 790-2136 1234-1574 .784 7630 115.6
More for you

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Lillard 39 207 246 4.6 381 7.2 100 0 48 172 16
Simons 16 137 153 2.7 236 4.1 133 0 40 122 13
Grant 51 220 271 4.4 144 2.4 149 0 49 114 53
Reddish 8 29 37 3.4 31 2.8 25 0 15 18 3
Nurkic 103 328 431 9.4 132 2.9 165 0 39 112 39
Hart 95 322 417 8.2 200 3.9 133 0 54 79 9
Sharpe 49 116 165 2.5 46 .7 104 0 25 49 18
Thybulle 15 27 42 4.2 18 1.8 28 0 18 6 11
Winslow 49 96 145 5.0 98 3.4 89 0 30 43 11
Little 20 98 118 2.6 43 1.0 51 0 16 25 17
Eubanks 104 221 325 5.1 78 1.2 142 0 31 49 74
Watford 33 145 178 3.6 93 1.9 97 0 21 57 6
Johnson 8 28 36 1.1 37 1.1 36 0 15 33 5
Payton 10 29 39 2.6 22 1.5 29 0 16 12 1
Arcidiacono 0 6 6 2.0 6 2.0 3 0 0 2 0
Walker 33 51 84 2.0 22 .5 41 0 4 15 9
Brown 2 17 19 1.2 3 .2 13 0 4 6 5
Knox 2 3 5 .7 0 .0 5 0 1 0 0
Butler 1 1 2 .2 1 .1 2 0 1 0 3
TEAM 638 2081 2719 41.2 1591 24.1 1345 0 427 914 293
OPPONENTS 680 2084 2764 41.9 1732 26.2 1405 0 506 843 271
Written By