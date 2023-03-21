Portland Trail Blazers Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lillard
|57
|36.4
|548-1183
|.463
|242-648
|498-544
|.915
|1836
|32.2
|Simons
|62
|35.0
|467-1045
|.447
|212-562
|160-179
|.894
|1306
|21.1
|Grant
|63
|35.7
|434-913
|.475
|144-359
|278-342
|.813
|1290
|20.5
|Nurkic
|51
|26.7
|255-493
|.517
|41-114
|123-186
|.661
|674
|13.2
|Reddish
|16
|28.9
|67-149
|.450
|27-79
|28-35
|.800
|189
|11.8
|Hart
|51
|33.4
|183-363
|.504
|34-112
|87-119
|.731
|487
|9.5
|Thybulle
|15
|28.7
|47-101
|.465
|25-64
|4-6
|.667
|123
|8.2
|Sharpe
|70
|20.3
|220-461
|.477
|71-201
|41-61
|.672
|552
|7.9
|Winslow
|29
|26.8
|81-198
|.409
|14-45
|20-28
|.714
|196
|6.8
|Watford
|54
|18.6
|134-241
|.556
|21-49
|54-75
|.720
|343
|6.4
|Little
|49
|17.5
|112-246
|.455
|52-134
|27-39
|.692
|303
|6.2
|Eubanks
|69
|19.7
|174-255
|.682
|3-7
|68-103
|.660
|419
|6.1
|Payton
|15
|17.0
|24-41
|.585
|9-17
|4-4
|1.000
|61
|4.1
|Johnson
|37
|9.1
|52-145
|.359
|22-66
|17-28
|.607
|143
|3.9
|Arcidiacono
|5
|12.2
|5-12
|.417
|4-7
|0-0
|.000
|14
|2.8
|Walker
|46
|8.7
|46-107
|.430
|7-29
|23-31
|.742
|122
|2.7
|Knox
|10
|5.5
|9-16
|.563
|3-8
|2-2
|1.000
|23
|2.3
|Brown
|16
|5.8
|11-28
|.393
|1-7
|5-12
|.417
|28
|1.8
|Butler
|9
|3.3
|1-5
|.200
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.2
|TEAM
|71
|240.7
|2870-6002
|.478
|932-2512
|1439-1794
|.802
|8111
|114.2
|OPPONENTS
|71
|240.7
|3015-6189
|.487
|862-2311
|1351-1724
|.784
|8243
|116.1
