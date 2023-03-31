Portland Trail Blazers Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lillard
|58
|36.3
|556-1202
|.463
|244-658
|510-558
|.914
|1866
|32.2
|Simons
|62
|35.0
|467-1045
|.447
|212-562
|160-179
|.894
|1306
|21.1
|Grant
|63
|35.7
|434-913
|.475
|144-359
|278-342
|.813
|1290
|20.5
|Nurkic
|52
|26.8
|262-505
|.519
|43-119
|127-192
|.661
|694
|13.3
|Reddish
|20
|27.6
|78-176
|.443
|28-88
|35-42
|.833
|219
|11.0
|Hart
|51
|33.4
|183-363
|.504
|34-112
|87-119
|.731
|487
|9.5
|Sharpe
|75
|21.5
|262-553
|.474
|89-241
|58-82
|.707
|671
|8.9
|Thybulle
|20
|27.8
|57-127
|.449
|31-80
|8-14
|.571
|153
|7.7
|Watford
|57
|18.9
|151-271
|.557
|22-55
|61-83
|.735
|385
|6.8
|Winslow
|29
|26.8
|81-198
|.409
|14-45
|20-28
|.714
|196
|6.8
|Little
|53
|18.2
|132-299
|.441
|56-156
|32-44
|.727
|352
|6.6
|Eubanks
|74
|19.8
|189-289
|.654
|3-10
|76-113
|.673
|457
|6.2
|Knox
|15
|12.3
|32-72
|.444
|8-33
|5-5
|1.000
|77
|5.1
|Johnson
|40
|10.4
|67-178
|.376
|28-81
|27-41
|.659
|189
|4.7
|Payton
|15
|17.0
|24-41
|.585
|9-17
|4-4
|1.000
|61
|4.1
|Walker
|50
|9.8
|60-140
|.429
|8-35
|29-37
|.784
|157
|3.1
|Arcidiacono
|9
|16.2
|8-32
|.250
|7-20
|0-0
|.000
|23
|2.6
|Brown
|16
|5.8
|11-28
|.393
|1-7
|5-12
|.417
|28
|1.8
|Butler
|13
|6.3
|2-14
|.143
|0-10
|1-1
|1.000
|5
|0.4
|TEAM
|76
|240.7
|3056-6446
|.474
|981-2688
|1523-1896
|.803
|8616
|113.4
|OPPONENTS
|76
|240.7
|3234-6627
|.488
|932-2485
|1444-1843
|.784
|8844
|116.4
___