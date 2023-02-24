Powell scored 24 points, Rider holds off Siena 69-66

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Allen Powell scored 24 points as Rider beat Siena 69-66 on Friday night.

Powell was 9 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Broncs (15-11, 12-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dwight Murray Jr. added 17 points while shooting 5 for 15 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds and three steals. Mervin James shot 5 of 11 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Andrew Platek led the way for the Saints (17-11, 11-6) with 14 points. Jackson Stormo added 13 points and six rebounds for Siena. Michael Baer also had eight points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Sunday. Rider hosts Mount St. Mary's and Siena travels to play Iona.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.