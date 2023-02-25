Prairie View 75, Alcorn St. 71

Bell 4-6 2-3 11, Rasas 7-14 2-2 16, Douglas 7-14 8-8 23, Nelson 0-4 2-2 2, Smith 2-9 1-2 7, Augustin 5-11 3-4 16, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Harding 0-1 0-0 0, Gambrell 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 0-0 0-0 0, Wesley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 18-21 75.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling