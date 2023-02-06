Prairie View 75, Florida A&M 45

Bates 3-11 2-3 8, Eisa 1-2 0-0 2, Louis-Jeune 1-6 0-0 3, Meren 6-9 1-3 14, Tillmon 1-6 0-0 2, B.Smith 2-8 0-0 6, Stevens 1-4 3-3 5, Chatman 1-2 0-2 2, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Barrs 0-3 0-0 0, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Burnside 0-1 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 6-11 45.

Rasas 5-6 1-1 11, Rutty 1-2 1-2 3, Augustin 6-12 1-5 16, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, T.Smith 6-9 1-1 17, Douglas 6-8 5-7 19, Gambrell 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Miles 0-2 0-0 0, Harding 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 1-1 1-2 3, Neal 1-2 0-0 2, Wesley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-48 10-18 75.

Halftime_Prairie View 28-21. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 5-22 (B.Smith 2-5, Meren 1-2, Williams 1-2, Louis-Jeune 1-4, Bates 0-3, Stevens 0-3, Tillmon 0-3), Prairie View 9-18 (T.Smith 4-6, Augustin 3-7, Douglas 2-3, Gambrell 0-1, Miles 0-1). Fouled Out_Bates. Rebounds_Florida A&M 26 (Bates 9), Prairie View 35 (Rutty 13). Assists_Florida A&M 9 (Meren 4), Prairie View 16 (Nelson 8). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 18, Prairie View 16. A_1,890 (6,500).