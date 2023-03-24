Punch thrown following Bowling Green-Memphis WNIT game

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A confrontation between two players in the postgame handshake line following Bowling Green's win over Memphis on Thursday night in the Women's NIT has been referred to campus police.
As the teams walked toward center court following Bowling Green's 73-60 win in the Round of 16 game, Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes stopped to talk with Falcons’ player Elissa Brett. After a short conversation, Shutes appears to throw a punch at Brett's face. Brett fell toward the scorer’s table and onto the sideline.