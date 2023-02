DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 21 points as Fordham beat Davidson 73-71 on Saturday, reaching 20 wins for the first time since the 1990-91 season.

Quisenberry was 8 of 21 shooting, including 4 for 12 from distance, for the Rams (20-5, 8-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Khalid Moore scored 20 points and added nine rebounds.