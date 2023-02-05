Rider 67, Manhattan 56

Ingraham 1-1 0-0 2, James 10-23 0-0 20, Betrand 0-1 0-0 0, Murray 4-11 3-4 14, Powell 3-12 0-0 7, Ogemuno-Johnson 5-6 4-4 14, Blue 1-2 0-1 2, McKeithan 2-2 0-0 4, Benson 2-2 0-0 4, Bladen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 7-9 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling