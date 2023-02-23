S. Utah 86, Texas-Arlington 76

Fausett 4-8 4-4 13, Spurgin 3-6 0-0 6, Allen 5-7 6-7 17, Butler 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 5-13 9-9 21, Barnes 7-10 2-2 20, Healy 1-2 0-0 2, Fallah 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-53 21-22 86.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling