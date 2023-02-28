Sacramento 123, Oklahoma City 117

Barnes 8-13 9-10 29, Murray 5-10 0-0 13, Sabonis 8-10 6-8 22, Huerter 8-14 2-2 20, Mitchell 6-10 0-0 15, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 3-7 2-4 9, Metu 2-4 0-2 4, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Dellavedova 1-4 1-2 4, Dozier 0-1 0-0 0, Monk 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 43-82 22-30 123.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling