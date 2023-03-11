Sacramento 128, Phoenix 119

Barnes 6-10 6-6 19, Murray 0-3 0-0 0, Sabonis 5-10 7-10 17, Fox 8-22 0-2 18, Huerter 2-7 4-4 9, Edwards 4-6 2-2 12, Lyles 4-8 2-2 13, Metu 2-2 5-5 9, Mitchell 5-7 1-1 13, Monk 5-10 4-5 18. Totals 41-85 31-37 128.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling