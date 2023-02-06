Sacramento 140, Houston 120

Barnes 3-9 3-3 9, Murray 11-17 0-0 30, Sabonis 7-10 2-2 17, Fox 5-12 6-9 16, Huerter 7-12 0-0 16, Lyles 6-7 0-0 14, Metu 2-3 0-0 4, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 1-2 0-0 3, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 2-2 0-0 6, Mitchell 2-2 0-0 5, Monk 6-12 4-4 20. Totals 52-89 15-18 140.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling