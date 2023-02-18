Sacramento St. 70, Idaho St. 65

Nagle 2-3 0-1 5, Parker 2-3 0-0 5, Mackenzie 3-9 1-1 7, Smellie 0-5 0-0 0, Tomley 6-15 0-0 16, Arington 4-9 3-3 11, Carr 1-3 3-3 6, Lee 7-10 1-2 15, Burgin 0-1 0-0 0, Hansen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 8-10 65.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling