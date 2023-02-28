Sacramento St. 76, Portland St. 74

Choi Deng 0-0 0-0 0, McRae 9-13 6-9 24, Chappell 3-11 6-7 12, Hunt 5-7 4-4 15, Patterson 0-4 1-2 1, Wilbon 6-9 0-0 12, Mawein 6-10 0-0 12, Marks 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 17-22 76.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling