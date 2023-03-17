Saint Mary's (Cal.) 63, VCU 51

DeLoach 0-2 1-2 1, Johns 3-7 0-1 7, Baldwin 6-11 0-0 13, Kern 2-2 1-2 5, Nunn 3-10 3-4 9, Shriver 2-6 0-0 6, Watkins 1-3 4-4 7, Jackson 1-7 1-3 3, Fermin 0-0 0-0 0, Lawal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 10-16 51.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling