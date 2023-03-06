Saint Mary's (Cal.) 76, BYU 69

George 3-4 3-3 9, Traore 3-6 3-6 9, S.Johnson 4-6 4-5 13, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 4-10 2-2 10, Saunders 4-8 2-2 11, Ally Atiki 3-3 0-3 6, Hall 3-7 1-2 9, Waterman 0-2 0-0 0, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 15-23 69.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling