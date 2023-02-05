Saint Mary's (Cal.) 78, No. 12 Gonzaga 70, OT

Timme 8-14 7-9 23, Watson 3-5 2-2 8, Bolton 1-4 2-2 4, Hickman 2-6 1-2 7, Strawther 4-11 2-5 10, Smith 5-6 2-2 13, Sallis 1-1 0-1 2, Gregg 1-3 0-0 3, Reid 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 16-23 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling